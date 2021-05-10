Capcom attributes record profits to 'continued success' of game division

Capcom said its video game business "drove results" after reporting record profits for the fourth consecutive year.

According to the Japanese company's fiscal report for the full-year ended March 31, 2021, consolidated net sales rose by 16.8 percent to 95.3 billion yen ($876 million) and profits increased by 56.3 percent to 24.9 billion yen ($229 million).

Capcom explained its Digital Contents business, which houses its video game operations, was a key growth driver, and specifically highlighted the "continued success" of digital sales and major new releases like Monster Hunter Rise (over 4 million units shipped) and Resident Evil 3 (over 3.9 million units shipped).

It also noted the sales growth of catalog titles like Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and pointed to rising overseas revenue resulting from the expansion of regional markets and the "longer product lives" of its games.

As a result of those factors, net sales in the company's Digital Contents arm increased by 25.6 percent to 75.3 billion yen ($692 million), while operating income rose by 53.1 percent to 37 billion yen ($340 million).

Looking ahead, Capcom is forecasting consolidated net sales of 100 billion yen ($919 million) and profits of 30 billion yen ($275 million) by the end of the next fiscal year on March 31, 2022.