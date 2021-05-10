Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 10, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 10, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 10, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Capcom attributes record profits to 'continued success' of game division

Capcom attributes record profits to 'continued success' of game division

May 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Capcom said its video game business "drove results" after reporting record profits for the fourth consecutive year. 

According to the Japanese company's fiscal report for the full-year ended March 31, 2021, consolidated net sales rose by 16.8 percent to 95.3 billion yen ($876 million) and profits increased by 56.3 percent to 24.9 billion yen ($229 million). 

Capcom explained its Digital Contents business, which houses its video game operations, was a key growth driver, and specifically highlighted the "continued success" of digital sales and major new releases like Monster Hunter Rise (over 4 million units shipped) and Resident Evil 3 (over 3.9 million units shipped). 

It also noted the sales growth of catalog titles like Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and pointed to rising overseas revenue resulting from the expansion of regional markets and the "longer product lives" of its games.

As a result of those factors, net sales in the company's Digital Contents arm increased by 25.6 percent to 75.3 billion yen ($692 million), while operating income rose by 53.1 percent to 37 billion yen ($340 million). 

Looking ahead, Capcom is forecasting consolidated net sales of 100 billion yen ($919 million) and profits of 30 billion yen ($275 million) by the end of the next fiscal year on March 31, 2022. 

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.10.21]
Senior Mobile Game Developer - Unity - New F2P Mobile Game - InnoGames
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.10.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[05.07.21]
Director of Platform & Publishing
Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver/Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
[05.07.21]
Director of Community


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image