In-house Ubisoft games are now branded Ubisoft Originals

Ubisoft quietly revealed a branding change for its internally-developed video games last week alongside the announcement of a free-to-play The Division spinoff and of an upcoming The Division game for mobile.

The new addition was spotted in the title card for that free-to-play game, The Division Heartland, and was soon confirmed as a new branding direction by a statement given to Eurogamer shortly after.

"Moving forward 'The Ubisoft Original' mention is attached to all of Ubisoft's games created in-house by our talented developers," explains a Ubisoft representative.

Not much else was said about the change, leaving plenty of room for speculation as to if a slight branding shift could signal coming changes in Ubisoft's publishing focus down the line.

Interestingly, EA also uses the Originals branding in its own game publishing business, though the company uses the term to refer to titles published under its indie-focused publishing label rather than games created at EA-owned studios.