Resident Evil Village tops 3 million shipments in under a week

Resident Evil Village has shipped over 3 million units worldwide in less than a week, according to deveoper Capcom.

The latest entry in the horror franchise launched on May 7, 2021, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Capcom said the continued success of the Resident Evil franchise has cemented its potion as one of its flagship offerings, and noted that cumulative shipments of the series have now topped 100 million units.

The news comes a day after Capcom reported record profits for the fourth year in a row due to the "continued success" of its video game business, and specifically the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil franchises.