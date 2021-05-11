Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 11, 2021
Roblox developers behind Adopt Me form new studio Uplift Games

May 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
A group of Roblox developers have opened a new game studio called Uplift Games. 

Uplift has been created by the team behind Adopt Me, a popular Roblox title that has amassed over 22 billion visits and 60 million monthly active players. The game allows players to explore a family-friendly online world where they can build houses, collect and trade over 150 pets, and use in-game tools to create experiences with their friends. 

Adopt Me was launched in 2017 by two Roblox developers, and is currently being supported by a 40-strong team. The development team will continue working on the title as Uplift Games, but will also begin work on "future unannounced projects."

With staff based in North American and the UK, Uplift will be a "remote-first, flexible-working studio" that intends to minimize overwork and burnout.

“While we’ve been developing Adopt Me as a team for almost four years now, Uplift Games is a huge step forward in bringing our vision to the games industry,” commented Josh Ling, director of business operations at Uplift Games, in a press release.

“Our diverse team combines the best people from the worlds of Roblox and traditional game development, and we are so excited to continue building top Metaverse experiences in flexible and sustainable ways.”

