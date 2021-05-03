Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

John Romero is giving a Quake postmortem at GDC 2021

John Romero is giving a Quake postmortem at GDC 2021

May 11, 2021 | By Staff
May 11, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Production

Do you have fond memories of Quake LAN parties? Did it help shape your career? Whatever your history with the game is, you should know that id software cofounder John Romero is planning to do a postmortem of the original Quake at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers conference.

At the show (running online from July 19th-23rd), Romero will be taking the audience through the rollercoaster that was Quake's creation and reveals why it brought about the end of the original id software.

Romero’s talk will cover the game’s development from 1995-1996, discuss the challenges faced along the way, and explain how Quake both changed the game industry as a whole and spell out how it changed its developers.

Want to see this talk? Get the best price on your GDC 2021 pass today and register for this year’s all-digital show!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[05.11.21]
3D Software Developer (Maya plugin)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.11.21]
(Experienced) Haxe Developer &ndash; Video Game: Forge of Empires &ndash; InnoGames
Pixologic, makers of ZBrush
Pixologic, makers of ZBrush — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.11.21]
3D Graphics Programmer
iD Tech
iD Tech — N/A, California, United States
[05.10.21]
Online STEAM Instructor/Mentor


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image