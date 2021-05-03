Get a job: PerBlue seeks a Director of Product Strategy

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Madison, Wisconsin (Remote)

PerBlue is looking for a talented Director of Product Strategy to join our team. We’re a growing independent studio whose free-to-play midcore mobile games have been played by millions of people around the world, including the award-winning Disney Heroes: Battle Mode.

Our team brings experience from major studios across the videogame industry. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, we also work remotely around the United States for an unmatched quality of life and work.

In this senior-level studio role, you'll work across teams and functions to both optimize KPIs on existing titles and help determine in which new titles the studio should invest. You’ll work directly with our executive team in defining studio priorities, and with individual product owners and functional leads to turn priorities into business results.

Principal Responsibilities

Provide strategic feedback on our current products’ roadmap, KPIs, live operations, resourcing and development processes

Work closely with our BI team to perform deep-dive analysis into product data with the goal of uncovering opportunities for further engagement and monetization

Analyze and refine the studio’s overall approach to new product ideation, game development, and live operations

Research the free-to-play mobile gaming space to identify new product opportunities as well as trends in game features and live operations that can be adopted by the studio

Roll up your sleeves as needed to lead a new game team or work with an existing one to unlock significant LTV creation or solve challenging problems

Manage and develop talented PMs, producers, and designers

Your experience

5+ years in a lead or ownership role building and/or operating popular, financially successful free-to-play games

Deep understanding of free-to-play game economies

Intimate knowledge of how to use live operations to drive revenue and engagement

Generalist skill set with specific expertise in a key product area (e.g. liveops, monetization, systems or feature design, analytics)

Passionate mobile gamer with a deep understanding of free-to-play economies and live operations

Your Personal Attributes

Ambitious, organized, decisive, and a natural leader

Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Solid project management expertise

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Experience managing, mentoring, and training other product lead

Active participant in PerBlue’s efforts to be a welcoming, inclusive and diverse workplace

Compensation and Benefits

We are a remote first company headquartered in downtown Madison, Wisconsin with team members based around the US. We offer a competitive base salary; 6+ weeks of paid time off; comprehensive health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance; a well-matched 401k; and a variety of other perks including daily lunch delivery. You'll be part of an energetic, welcoming, and collaborative environment with flexible hours.

We’ve been named to several “Best Place to Work” awards by a variety of publications.

