Embracer Group buys four more game studios for a combined $8.5 million

The rapidly expanding Embracer Group has acquired four development studios for a combined SEK 71 million ($8.5 million).

The Swedish company purchased Frame Break through its Amplifier Game Invest subsidiary, and nabbed Massive Miniteam, Kaiko, and Appeal Studios through its THQ Nordic arm.

Based in Sweden, Frame Break is currently working on an original co-op experience for PC and consoles. Massive Miniteam is located in Germany and is best known for its work on indie games including Little Big Workship and Spitlings.

Kaiko, meanwhile, is the German studio behind ports like Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered and Darksiders: Warmastered, and Appeal is a Belgium-based studio currently developing an unannounced open-world adventure title.

Along with those acqusitions. Embracer has also established a new office called Gate21 in Bosnia and Herzegovina under the THQ Nordic umbrella. The company said the new opening will "enable THQ Nordic GmbH to have world-class 3D characters using the most advanced character and facial rigs in development projects."

Embracer said the deals represent "valuable bolt-on acquisitions" that will expand the capabilities of its THQ Nordic and Amplifier Games Invest units and specifically strengthen its developer footprint in Europe.

The quartet of acquisitions means Embracer now owns and operates 68 internal studios in over 40 countries, including Borderlands developer Gearbox, which was recenty acquired in a $1.38 billion deal.