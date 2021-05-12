Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021
Fledgling studio Hidden Leaf Games nets $3.2 million to create a new MOBA

May 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Hidden Leaf Games has raised $3.2 million to create a new MOBA and expand its fledgling studio.

As reported by VentureBeat, the LA-based developer was formed by CEO David Li and president Bao Lam, who previously worked at companies including Riot Games and PUBG Corp. 

The pair established Hidden Leaf in October 2019 with the aim of creating PvP titles that focus on "competitive mastery, core progression and social play."

The studio's debut title will be a 3v3 MOBA called Fangs that favors smaller maps, short gameplay sessions, and clearly defined player roles. Hidden Leaf currently has 32 employees working on the project in countries including the U.S., UK, Brazil, Argentina, and India. 

The team are preparing to begin alpha testing before potentially moving into beta testing later this year. 

