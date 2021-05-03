At GDC 2021, you can learn about the making of Resident Evil Village

Whether you’ve been been entranced by Lady Dimitrescu or were excited by the return of everyone’s favorite boulder-punching zombie hunter Chris Redfield in Resident Evil Village, you’re in luck.

At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th - 23rd), Capcom’s Morimasa Sato, Tomonori Takano, Hitoshi Mishima, and Yixiong Gong are giving a talk on the game design, art direction, and graphics of Resident Evil Village.

Each of the group will be breaking a different component of the game’s creation to help you gain technical expertise in game design, art direction, and high-fidelity graphics.

The game design segment will break down how Capcom controlled the player’s emotional experience, the art direction segment will discuss the making of a “beautiful, yet terrifying village."

And finally in the graphics segment, the team will show concrete examples of how Capcom implemented ray-tracing to render that village within the game’s technical constraints.

