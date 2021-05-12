Former Hitman , Halo devs form new AAA studio Twin Suns Corp.

A trio of longtime game developers have joined forces to create Twin Suns Corp., a new studio taking aim at triple-A game development (with an initial funding boost from Hiro Capital and 1Up Fund.)

Those founding members are former Halo creative director Tim Longo Jr, former Hitman 3 executive producer, Forest Swartout Large, and Gears of War producer Jeff Morris, each of whom has more than 20 years of experience in the game industry.

That initial group is set to be joined by 15 other veteran game developers later this summer, including individuals with experience on the Star Wars, Tomb Raider, Hitman, Halo, Fallout, and Avengers franchises, to name just a few.

“Forming this company and team is about bringing incredible people together to collaborate and make uniquely creative and amazing action games," reads a statement from Longo, the studio's inaugural CEO. "Twin Suns Corp is literally a dream team of expert talent from across the planet and I can’t wait to work with all of them again.”

The studio plans to focus on triple-A caliber releases, and is specifically working on a cross-platform, next-generation game in a new IP at this point in time.

To accomplish that, Twin Suns Corp has received an investment from Hiro Capital and the 1Up fund, though the specifics of that deal aren't included in the press release. Hiro announced its investment into Twin Suns Corp as part of a larger $6.4 million investment into the studio and the instant games platform FRVR, but doesn't offer specifics on what portion of the overall sum is headed to which company.