Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 12, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 12, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 12, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Former Hitman , Halo devs form new AAA studio Twin Suns Corp.

Former Hitman, Halo devs form new AAA studio Twin Suns Corp.

May 12, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
May 12, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

A trio of longtime game developers have joined forces to create Twin Suns Corp., a new studio taking aim at triple-A game development (with an initial funding boost from Hiro Capital and 1Up Fund.)

Those founding members are former Halo creative director Tim Longo Jr, former Hitman 3 executive producer, Forest Swartout Large, and Gears of War producer Jeff Morris, each of whom has more than 20 years of experience in the game industry.

That initial group is set to be joined by 15 other veteran game developers later this summer, including individuals with experience on the Star Wars, Tomb Raider, Hitman, Halo, Fallout, and Avengers franchises, to name just a few.

“Forming this company and team is about bringing incredible people together to collaborate and make uniquely creative and amazing action games," reads a statement from Longo, the studio's inaugural CEO. "Twin Suns Corp is literally a dream team of expert talent from across the planet and I can’t wait to work with all of them again.”

The studio plans to focus on triple-A caliber releases, and is specifically working on a cross-platform, next-generation game in a new IP at this point in time.

To accomplish that, Twin Suns Corp has received an investment from Hiro Capital and the 1Up fund, though the specifics of that deal aren't included in the press release. Hiro announced its investment into Twin Suns Corp as part of a larger $6.4 million investment into the studio and the instant games platform FRVR, but doesn't offer specifics on what portion of the overall sum is headed to which company.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.11.21]
Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.11.21]
Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.11.21]
Senior Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.11.21]
Lead Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image