Epic, Blizzard alums gather to form all-remote studio Lightforge Games

The pandemic-era trend of all-remote studios with triple-A alumni forges onward. Today a band of Epic Games & Blizzard Entertainment alumni announced the formation of Lightforge Games, a new all-remote studio dedicated to “changing how RPGs are played”

In a press release, CEO Matt Schrembi states that Lightforge Games has begun development on a cross-platform social video game where players “have the power to create worlds and tell stories with unprecedented freedom.”

The pitch is that this game would be an intersection with tabletop RPGs combined with the worldbuilding and player-creation tools of Minecraft or Roblox.

It’s also a new studio touting its all-remote functionality, something that was technically possible before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now seems to be more of a calling card now that developers big and small have begun to consider different kinds of hybrid and remote-supporting work solutions.

Lightforge has rolled into existence with the help of $5 million in investments from Galaxy Interactive, NetEase Games, Dreamhaven (helmed by former Blizzard boss Mike Morhaime), Maveron, 1UP Ventures, and other angel investors.