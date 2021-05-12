Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 12, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 12, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 12, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic, Blizzard alums gather to form all-remote studio Lightforge Games

Epic, Blizzard alums gather to form all-remote studio Lightforge Games

May 12, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
May 12, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The pandemic-era trend of all-remote studios with triple-A alumni forges onward. Today a band of Epic Games & Blizzard Entertainment alumni announced the formation of Lightforge Games, a new all-remote studio dedicated to “changing how RPGs are played”

In a press release, CEO Matt Schrembi states that Lightforge Games has begun development on a cross-platform social video game where players “have the power to create worlds and tell stories with unprecedented freedom.”

The pitch is that this game would be an intersection with tabletop RPGs combined with the worldbuilding and player-creation tools of Minecraft or Roblox.

It’s also a new studio touting its all-remote functionality, something that was technically possible before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now seems to be more of a calling card now that developers big and small have begun to consider different kinds of hybrid and remote-supporting work solutions.

Lightforge has rolled into existence with the help of $5 million in investments from Galaxy Interactive, NetEase Games, Dreamhaven (helmed by former Blizzard boss Mike Morhaime), Maveron, 1UP Ventures, and other angel investors.  

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[05.12.21]
Tools Tester (Temporary)
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.12.21]
Senior Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.12.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.12.21]
Art Outsource Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image