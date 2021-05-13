Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Monster Hunter: World has sold over 17.1 million copies worldwide

May 13, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Monster Hunter: World has topped 17.1 million sales worldwide in just over three years, according to the latest figures from developer Capcom

The fifth mainline installment in the franchise, Monster Hunter: World launched in January 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before arriving on PC in August that year. 

The Japanese studio broke the news alongside its full-year fiscal results, where it revealed it had achieved record profits for the fourth consecutive year. The company partly attributed that success to the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil franchises. 

It offered a deluge of sales figures for titles in both franchises in its recent report, revealing that Resident Evil 7 has topped 9 million sales, Resident Evil 3 has surpassed 3.9 million sales, and Monster Hunter Rise has sold more than 4.8 million copies. 

The company said it maximized revenue for those major brands by launching multiple new titles and "executing seasonal bargains."

