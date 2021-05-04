Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Go behind the making of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at GDC 2021

May 13, 2021 | By Staff
All right webheads, listen up. It’s no secret that Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the most beloved games of 2021. But what was the process behind making a game where Miles could step into the shoes of one of Marvel’s biggest superheroes?

At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running from July 19th – 23rd), Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton will take you behind the scenes of the making of Miles’ big adventure. In his talk, he’ll show you how Insomniac Games approached the creative process as we developed Miles Morales, complete with never-before-seen early prototypes, motion-capture footage, and more!

Horton will also break down how the team built a research process to ensure New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood was built with believability and authenticity in mind, and how the team adapted to a work-from-home schedule to ship the game on PlayStation 5 launch title.

And yes it goes without saying there will be pictures of Spider-Man.

Don’t miss Horton’s talk! Register for GDC 2021 today and get the best price on your pass for this year’s show.  

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

