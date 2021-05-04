Online voting is now open for the IGF and GDCA Audience Awards

Online voting for the Audience Awards for both the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) and the Independent Games Festival Awards (IGF Awards), is now open through May 24 at 11:59pm PT.

Votes from the audience--whether they make games or just enjoy playing them---will help determine the winners, which will be announced live during the ceremonies on Wednesday, July 21, as part of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

The ceremonies are available to attend for all GDC 2021 pass-holders and both GDCA and IGF Awards will be streamed live at 4:30pm PT beginning with the IGF Awards, followed by the GDCAs at the Game Developers Conference. The ceremony will also be streamed on the official GDC Twitch channel.

Anyone who would like to vote for the GDCA and IGF Audience Awards can cast their votes using the links below. Voters will need to select the finalist they are voting for, along with a valid email address.

Previous GDCA Audience Award winners include Beat Games’ musical VR experience, Beat Saber, PlatinumGames’ open-world action-RPG, NieR: Automata, EA DICE’s gritty and epic WW1 shooter, Battlefield 1 and DONTNOD Entertainment’s episodic graphic adventure game Life is Strange. IGF Audience Award winners include A Short Hike by Adam Robinson-Yu, Undertale by Toby Fox, Heart Machine’s Hyper Light Drifter, Mojang’s Minecraft and Castle Crashers by The Behemoth and most recently, Matt Makes Games’ Celeste.

The Game Developers Choice Awards are the leading peer-based video game awards show celebrating the industry’s top games and developers. The IGF Awards honor the most innovative and exemplary projects in indie game development. Each year, both award ceremonies recognize the creativity, artistry and technical genius of the finest developers and games.

GDC 2021 will take place from July 19 - July 23. More information about the conference can be found on the official GDC website at http://www.gdconf.com.