Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Online voting is now open for the IGF and GDCA Audience Awards

Online voting is now open for the IGF and GDCA Audience Awards

May 14, 2021 | By Staff
May 14, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC, IGF

Online voting for the Audience Awards for both the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) and the Independent Games Festival Awards (IGF Awards), is now open through May 24 at 11:59pm PT.

Votes from the audience--whether they make games or just enjoy playing them---will help determine the winners, which will be announced live during the ceremonies on Wednesday, July 21, as part of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

The ceremonies are available to attend for all GDC 2021 pass-holders and both GDCA and IGF Awards will be streamed live at 4:30pm PT beginning with the IGF Awards, followed by the GDCAs at the Game Developers Conference. The ceremony will also be streamed on the official GDC Twitch channel.

Anyone who would like to vote for the GDCA and IGF Audience Awards can cast their votes using the links below. Voters will need to select the finalist they are voting for, along with a valid email address.

Previous GDCA Audience Award winners include Beat Games’ musical VR experience, Beat Saber, PlatinumGames’ open-world action-RPG, NieR: Automata, EA DICE’s gritty and epic WW1 shooter, Battlefield 1 and DONTNOD Entertainment’s episodic graphic adventure game Life is Strange. IGF Audience Award winners include A Short Hike by Adam Robinson-Yu, Undertale by Toby Fox, Heart Machine’s Hyper Light Drifter, Mojang’s Minecraft and Castle Crashers by The Behemoth and most recently, Matt Makes Games’ Celeste.

The Game Developers Choice Awards are the leading peer-based video game awards show celebrating the industry’s top games and developers. The IGF Awards honor the most innovative and exemplary projects in indie game development. Each year, both award ceremonies recognize the creativity, artistry and technical genius of the finest developers and games.

GDC 2021 will take place from July 19 - July 23. More information about the conference can be found on the official GDC website at http://www.gdconf.com.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.12.21]
Sr Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.12.21]
Design Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image