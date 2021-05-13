Itch.io's first Creator Day gives devs 100% of game revenue for 24 hours

Digital game marketplace and community Itch.io has announced its first Creator Day event for May 14, and will forgo its usual cut of game sales on the platform for the entire day as a celebration of its community.

Developers with games on the platform won't have to do a thing on their end to join in on the event. Instead, from 12:00 AM PT to 11:59 PT on May 14, game devs will automatically receive 100 percent of each game's sale (after taxes and the usual payment processing fees).

The full blog adds that Itch.io hopes this'll become a regular event where developers have an added incentive to promote their own creations.

"We encourage you to share your projects to take advantage of the day, or consider hosting a sale to get more people checking out your work," writes the Itch.io team. "While it’s always a good time to support creators on Itch.io this Friday is going to be just a little more special."