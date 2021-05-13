Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 13, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 13, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 13, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Analyst: Only 6% of iOS 14.5 users chose to opt in to ad tracking so far

Analyst: Only 6% of iOS 14.5 users chose to opt in to ad tracking so far

May 13, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
May 13, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Very few iOS users are choosing to allow advertisers to track their browsing habits across apps on their iOS devices according to an ongoing survey from Verizon-owned Flurry Analytics.

The survey tracks how many iPhone users have opted to opt-in to sharing their unique Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) with the apps they use since Apple changed from an opt-out to opt-in system last month with the launch of iOS 14.5.

Even when it was first announced, the change had advertisers concerned that the new rules would limit the effectiveness of in-app ads and hinder the revenue of ad-driven free-to-play apps and games in the process.

Analysts at Omdia predicted the short-term impact would look like a 17 percent drop in the in-app ad market for 2021, and thanks to Flurry's survey (found here) we're starting to get a look at how many people chose to share their IDFA following the change.

The data shared by Flurry here is updated day by day and the survey includes data from 2 billion devices based on the 1 million apps that use Flurry Analytics in some way. (More on methodology in the full blog here).

Currently, around 6 percent of users on iOS 14.5 in the United States have chosen to opt in to the new IDFA sharing system, either via individual prompts for each app or via a global toggle in their iPhone's settings. On a worldwide basis, that jumps to 13 percent.

While this gives a peek at how iPhone users are reacting to the change, the impact on the ad revenue side will likely take longer to see. Vocal opponents of the change like Facebook have said it'll decrease advertisers' ability to effectively monetize (specifically on its Facebook Audience Network advertising platform), and as such the company rolled out its own in-app privacy expainers in an effort to encourage more users to share their IDFA.

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.13.21]
Mid-Senior Gameplay Programmer
Grove Street Games
Grove Street Games — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[05.13.21]
Systems Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.13.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image