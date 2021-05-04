Get a job: Join Grove Street Games as a Systems Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Gainesville, Florida

RESPONSIBILITIES

Project and source code ownership

Architect and implement game systems that are inherently adaptive to new technology

Meet and exceed your commitments on a regular basis

Provide effective solutions to the difficult systems engineering problems

Participate and contribute creatively in team discussions, critiques, and game development ideas

Maintain the production pipeline while meeting deadlines

Long-term thinking with respect to major design and technology choices

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or work experience in a relatable field

Absolute fluency in C++

Demonstrable ability to program fun gameplay

Strong debugging skills

Self motivated, ability to work independently and own your work

Ability to work well with teammates and autonomously

Excellent communication skills, both written & verbal

Detail-oriented & extremely well-organized

Relocation to Gainesville – this job is not remote

GOOD TO HAVE

Unreal Engine 4 expertise

Previous experience working in multiple game engines

Passion and knowledge of video games

Interested? Apply now.

