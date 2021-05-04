Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Grove Street Games as a Systems Engineer

May 13, 2021 | By Staff

Get a job: Join Grove Street Games as a Systems Engineer

Systems Engineer, Grove Street Games

Location: Gainesville, Florida

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Project and source code ownership
  • Architect and implement game systems that are inherently adaptive to new technology
  • Meet and exceed your commitments on a regular basis
  • Provide effective solutions to the difficult systems engineering problems
  • Participate and contribute creatively in team discussions, critiques, and game development ideas
  • Maintain the production pipeline while meeting deadlines
  • Long-term thinking with respect to major design and technology choices

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or work experience in a relatable field 
  • Absolute fluency in C++
  • Demonstrable ability to program fun gameplay
  • Strong debugging skills
  • Self motivated, ability to work independently and own your work
  • Ability to work well with teammates and autonomously
  • Excellent communication skills, both written & verbal
  • Detail-oriented & extremely well-organized
  • Relocation to Gainesville – this job is not remote

GOOD TO HAVE

  • Unreal Engine 4 expertise
  • Previous experience working in multiple game engines
  • Passion and knowledge of video games

Interested? Apply now.

