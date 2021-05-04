Get a job: Join Grove Street Games as a Systems Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Gainesville, Florida
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Project and source code ownership
- Architect and implement game systems that are inherently adaptive to new technology
- Meet and exceed your commitments on a regular basis
- Provide effective solutions to the difficult systems engineering problems
- Participate and contribute creatively in team discussions, critiques, and game development ideas
- Maintain the production pipeline while meeting deadlines
- Long-term thinking with respect to major design and technology choices
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or work experience in a relatable field
- Absolute fluency in C++
- Demonstrable ability to program fun gameplay
- Strong debugging skills
- Self motivated, ability to work independently and own your work
- Ability to work well with teammates and autonomously
- Excellent communication skills, both written & verbal
- Detail-oriented & extremely well-organized
- Relocation to Gainesville – this job is not remote
GOOD TO HAVE
- Unreal Engine 4 expertise
- Previous experience working in multiple game engines
- Passion and knowledge of video games
