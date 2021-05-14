Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

PUBG owner Krafton has acquired mobile studio Dreamotion

May 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Krafton, the South Korean holding company that owns PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has acquired mobile studio Dreamotion for an undisclosed fee.

Breaking the news in a press release (via Google Translate), the company said the deal will allow it to expand its mobile development capabilities, and was part of its plan to "further strengthen its global market penetration with independent studios with unique identity."

Dreamotion has created three mobile games since being founded in July 2016. The latest of those titles, Ronin: The Last Samurai, is an action roguelike that had been gaining traction in Korea and Japan. 

Krafton said Dreamotion will continue operating as an independent studio following the deal, in a similar fashion to the company's other studios like Rising Wings, PUBG Studio, Bluehole Studios, and Strike Distance Studio.

