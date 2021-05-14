Disco Elysium: The Final Cut cleared for sale in Australia after rating review

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has finally been cleared for release in Australia after developer ZA/UM pled its case to rating regulators.

The Australian Classification Board initially handed the title an RC (refused classification) rating in the country ahead of its release on March 30 over references to "matters of sex, drug misuse or addition, crime, cruelty, violence, or revolting or abhorrent phenomena," preventing it from being sold in the region.

Now, as highlighted by Kotaku Australia, the title has been cleared for release on all platforms after the Classification Review Board -- an independent body that reviews ratings which have been formally challenged -- overturned the original RC rating and instead issued an R 18+ rating.

"In the Classification Review Board’s opinion Disco Elysium: The Final Cut warrants an R 18+ classification because the themes, coarse language and drug references have a high impact," said the group in a report.

"In the Review Board’s opinion, while drug use linked to incentives and rewards cannot be accommodated at R 18+, this game does provide disincentives related to drug-taking behavior, to the point where regular drug use leads to negative consequences for the player’s progression in the game. It was, specifically, the disincentives for drug use that influenced the Review Board in making their decision."

The Review Board explained it convened on May 11 to assess the rating after ZA/UM urged them to review the decision made by the Classification Board earlier this year.

Although it ultimately overturned the Classification Board in granting The Final Cut an R 18+ rating, the Review Board did note the title "may be offensive to sections of the adult community."

You can read the Review Board's full report on the Australian Classification website.