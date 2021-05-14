Xbox partners with Tencent-owned Timi Studios to create new game content

Microsoft has formed a 'strategic partnership' with Tencent-owned Honor of Kings developer Timi Studios to create new game content.

Announcing the collaboration in a translated press release, Timi explained it will be working with Microsoft's first-party Xbox Game Studios to "jointly create excellent game content" and bring new experiences to players.

It's unclear what sort of content the two companies will be working on, but the announcement suggests we'll learn more later this year when a "specific cooperation" is unveiled to players.

Based in China, Timi Studios is best known for working on popular mobile titles like Honor of Kings, Arena of Valor, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Xbox Game Studios is responsible for developing and publishing some of Microsoft's biggest game franchises including Halo, Minecraft, Forza, and Gears of War, and comprises a number of companies including 343 Industries, Mojang, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Double Fine, and Bethesda.