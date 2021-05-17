eBay is banning the sale of 'adult' video games in July

Online marketplace eBay is banning the sale of "adult" video games, which it defines as titles with a "rating of X, XXX, R18, or unrated for an adults-only audience."

The ban on adult games is being implemented as part of a wider "adult items policy" that will also prohibit the sale of "sexually oriented materials" including some books, anime, comics, magazines, and art.

"We want to make adult items available to those who wish to purchase them and can do so legally, while preventing those who do not wish to view or purchase these items from easily accessing them," said eBay in a blog post explaining its new policy.

As noted by Kotaku, it seems the ban won't affect the sale of titles like Grand Theft Auto V and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, which have been handed R18 ratings in regions with strict regulation, such as Australia.

According to the eBay Australia website, only films and games "classified as RC (refused classification), X or created for an adult audience," will be banned in the country, meaning R18 titles will seemingly get a free pass where required.

The ban will come into place on July 15, 2021. You can read more about the policy change over on the eBay website.