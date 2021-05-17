Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021
Czech mobile studio Madfinger Games nets $6 million in funding

May 17, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Czech mobile studio Madfinger Games has secured €5 million ($6 million) in funding from Chinese publisher Nuverse. 

Madfinger said it will use the cash to expand its development team, continue supporting its existing franchises, develop "upcoming next-generation games." 

The mobile studio is best known as the developer behind titles like Shadowgun and Dead Trigger, and has amassed over 300 million downloads across its entire portfolio. 

Nuverse, meanwhile, is the gaming arm of TikTok owner ByteDance. The company recently acquired Red Alert Online developer C4games and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang creator Moonton Technology.

