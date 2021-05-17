Kasedo Games nabs majority stake in French strategy game dev Bulwark Studios

Indie publisher Kasedo Games has acquired a majority stake in French developer Bulwark Studios for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2012 and based in Angouleme, Bulwark primarily develops strategy titles and is best known for working on Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, which was published by Kasedo.

The deal will see the two companies work together "exclusively" moving froward, and is the first share acquisition made by Kasedo since it was formed by German publisher Kalypso Media Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Bulwark Studios into the Kasedo family and wider Kalypso Media Group," said Kasedo managing director Jonathan Hales. "Our next project together is already well underway and we have huge aspirations for its success."