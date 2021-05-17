AT&T to spin-off WarnerMedia with Discovery in deal worth $43 billion

AT&T has penned a deal with Discovery to spin-off Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) parent WarnerMedia and Discovery itself into a new standalone company.

The terms of the agreement will see AT&T receive $43 billion and enable the creation of "one of the largest global streaming players" by leveraging WarnerMedia's "premium entertainment, sports and news assets."

According to a press release, the new company will be led by Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav and will "bring together the strongest leadership teams, content creators, and high-quality series and film libraries in the media business."

"The new company will compete globally in the fast-growing direct-to-consumer business -- bringing compelling content to subscribers across its portfolio, including HBO Max and the recently launched Discovery+," reads the announcement.

"The transaction will combine WarnerMedia's storied content library of popular and valuable IP with Discovery’s global footprint, trove of local-language content and deep regional expertise across more than 200 countries and territories."

The announcement made no mention of WBIE, which comprises a number of wholly-owned game companies including TT Games, Rocksteady Games, NetherRealm Studios, WB Games Boston and Montreal, Avalanche Software, and Monolith Productions, and oversees franchises like Batman: Arkham, Mortal Kombat, and Injustice.

WBIE is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, which itself a subsidiary of WarnerMedia. Back in September 2020 it was reported that AT&T was considering selling WBIE before having a change of heart after deeming the company too valuable.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022, subject to approval by Discovery shareholders and customary closing conditions. We've reached out to AT&T to clarify how (if at all) the move will affect WBIE.