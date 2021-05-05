Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 17, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 17, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 17, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

5 talks that game designers shouldn’t miss out on at GDC 2021

5 talks that game designers shouldn’t miss out on at GDC 2021

May 17, 2021 | By Staff
May 17, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, GDC

Game design is an incredibly broad field ,and every designer knows that to make the most of their craft, they need to go as far and wide to get inspiration as possible.

Today we’re highlighting 5 sessions that designers should particularly be interested in at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th-23rd). You can learn how to make meaningful game systems, improve your understanding of player motivations, and so much more at this year’s online show!

Here’s 5 sessions you should definitely put on your schedule:

Independent Games Summit: Ghost in the Machine: Authorial System Design In Frostpunk & Beyond

11 bit Studios’ Marta Fijak will talk about the expressive qualities of systems and game balance, how perceptive the audience is around this type of message, and shows how this design approach was used while designing the societal elements of Frostpunk.

Universals vs. Differentiators: A Tale of Two Motivations

Frequent GDC speaker Nick Yee returns to break down two different player major motivations that drive how people interact with your game.  

Who Owns Reality?

Lawyer Will Bucher will drop by to will go through the most commonly copied aspects of reality in games— natural wonders, buildings, weapons, cloths, brands, and people—and discusses what, if anything, needs to be done to copy them legally.

Independent Games Summit: Spreadsheet Smarter Not Harder

Designers are all-too familiar with how spreadsheets impact their lives. Tyler Coleman breaks down how you can use them better.

Board Game Design Summit: Creating Resonance with Thematic Design

Board game designer Sarah Shipp will explore how game designers can make experiences that resonate with players beyond the simple task of completing goals and fulfilling rules.

You can find more great GDC 2021 talks for designers and other game developers on the GDC schedule.

Get the best price on your GDC pass and register by May 26th for an additional free month of GDC Vault!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.17.21]
Senior Mobile Game Developer - Unity - New F2P Mobile Game - InnoGames
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.14.21]
Senior Systems Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.14.21]
Senior Games Writer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.14.21]
Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image