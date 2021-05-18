Bad Robot Games raises $40 million to ramp up internal development

Bad Robot Games, the video game division for the film company of the same name, has raised over $40 million from new and existing investors alike through a Series B funding round led by Galaxy Interactive.

With an additional $40 million in hand, Bad Robot Games plans to bolster its own internal game development studio with new hires, building on steps it took in 2020 to first establish that internal team as Bad Robot Games Studio.

Specifically, the company notes in a press release that it plans to use the cash to "create games that are as compelling to watch as they are to play."

While the first internally developed, triple-A game from Bad Robot Games is still under wraps, the company explains it and all other Bad Robot Games creations will "be developed in collaboration with Bad Robot’s Film, TV and Animation departments, as well as tap into Bad Robot’s network of artists and creatives."

“Galaxy, Horizons, and ICONIQ Capital comprise a veritable VC Dream Team, and we are grateful to have their continued support as we look to change the way people interact with and view video games,” reads a statement from Bad Robot Games CEO Anna Sweet.

“With this funding, we are able to build out both the studio and co-development sides of our operation, and create games that cross platforms, cross mediums and are based on IP originating from both games and linear content. We are very much looking forward to announcing our first titles.”

Sweet, a Valve and Oculus veteran, was hired in mid-2020 to lead Bad Robot Games as its first CEO since the offshoot was founded in 2018, and was joined later that year by GM and former Left 4 Dead design lead Michael Booth. The studio has since added other notable hires from companies like Facebook and Avalanche Studios, but is still looking to ramp up hiring following the investment.