Get a job: Join InnoGames as a Senior Mobile Game Developer

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Our team is currently developing a new F2P mobile game to expand our portfolio of successful strategy & simulation games. Thus, we are looking for an experienced Unity Developer to join our team:

As a Senior Mobile Game Developer, you will group up with our agile, cross-functional, and international team of Developers specialized in creating strategy & simulation games. You will drive the technical development of new features/components and improve the code of our most recent mobile game in production.



Your mission:

Build new mobile games. Concept and develop the mobile client of our new mobile game, based on Unity3D/C#.

Improve our architecture. Continuously refine & optimize the existing mobile app architecture based on best practices and newest learnings.

Collaborate with experts. Closely interact with different departments (e.g., Art, Game Design, Backend) and shape a great gaming experience for our players.

Find technical solutions. Create tools and workflows to optimize the interdisciplinary work of your team.

Make it work. Ensure high product quality by applying automated tests and collaborating closely with all of our Engineers, including our QA specialists.

Think outside the box. Foster a culture of knowledge sharing, best practices and high-level standards.



Your skill set:

Unity Game Developer. You are passionate about developing games with Unity and professionally experienced (5+ years) working in a Game Development environment.

Software Engineering professional. You are used to applying MV* patterns, advanced object-oriented programming and Dependency Injections to your projects; ideally, you are knowledgeable about working with CI-/CD-pipelines, e.g. based on Jenkins.

High-quality focus. You feel responsible for the quality of your implementation/feature, you feel comfortable adding automated tests and are experienced in debugging and profiling your code.

Communicative team player. You are eager to share your technical knowledge, love to give & take feedback, discuss solutions in a team, and coach your peers.

Learning every day. You are following/reflecting the newest Unity features and you are self-driven to learn & improve continuously.

Open-minded. You are confident working in a multicultural environment with a diverse team using English as a preferred language.



Your power-ups:

Hybrid working model. Contribute from your home in any German city - our company adapted to a hybrid working model, offering remote work even after all the COVID limitations are gone.

Flexible working hours. We offer trust-based working hours as well as active breaks - play table tennis with your team, work out in our gym or go to our rooftop terrace to get some fresh air.

Equipment delivery. If you are interested in remote work, we will send all the needed equipment to your home office.

Relocation assistance. If you are interested in relocating to Hamburg/Germany, we will help you relocate to Hamburg/Germany regarding all the needed resources.

Team of specialists. Shape the success story of InnoGames with a great team of driven experts in an international culture.

Dynamic people. Work as part of an agile multicultural team – enabling you and your team to form and actively optimize work processes.

Creative processes. We are offering an atmosphere to empower creative thinking and strong results.

Team events. Participate in regular team events (e.g., curling, cooking, paintball), barbecue together on our rooftop terrace, and enjoy regular company-get-togethers.

English first. Our company language is English, and we support all our employees and their partners with optional German lessons.

Outstanding remuneration. We are offering competitive compensation & exceptional benefits, ranging from a company gym to smartphone/tablet of your own choice for personal use.

Career opportunities. We actively support personal development, pay for any necessary textbooks as well as sending you to conferences.

Transportation support. We contribute to your public transport ticket and subsidize contributions to the company pension plan.

Food & drinks. We offer free drinks and fresh fruit to contribute to your health and wellbeing; enjoy the meals delivered by our in-house canteen or cook on your own in one of our employee kitchens.

Comfy offices. Learn more about our charms and benefits in our virtual office tour.



Our story:

InnoGames is Germany's leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar, and Tribal Wars. InnoGames' complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.

Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years.

To further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.

Apply and #stayhome:



Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Senior Mobile Game Developer?

We look forward to receiving your application through our online application form. Maximilian Kaeding would be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we switched our operations company-wide to home office and turned our hiring process into a fully virtual one. When hiring, we are also open for our new team members starting their work remotely at the time being or adjusting contract start dates accordingly.

Stay home and safe!

Interested? Apply now.

