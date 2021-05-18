Twitch plans to introduce local subscription pricing around the world

Twitch is introducing local subscription pricing to ensure the cost of subscribing to streamers better aligns with the cost of living in different regions.

The company explained the current price of a Tier 1 subscription is roughly the equivalent of $4.99 in every country, making it difficult for many viewers to support creators because of the cost involved.

"This price makes it difficult for many viewers to support their favorite creators, and likewise, prevents creators from being able to grow their communities, make more content, and welcome new fans," noted Twitch in a blog post.

"This isn’t just anecdotal; it’s reflected clearly in the numbers. The percentage of active users in Europe or Asia who support creators with a subscription is roughly 50% lower relative to North America. In Latin America, it’s nearly 80% lower."

To level the playing field on global scale, Twitch plans to adjust -- and generally lower -- the price of subscriptions in most counties around the world, beginning with Mexico and Turkey on May 20, 2021.

Prices will then be altered in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe starting in Q3 2021, with Twitch explaining the gradual rollout will help the community "adjust more smoothly to such an impactful change."

"The most important thing to take away here is that subscription prices in the vast majority of countries outside of the US will be lowered," continued the company. "A viewer’s subscription price will be based on where they live and have set up their Twitch payment method.

"We have designed this pricing model to ensure that prices are appropriately set for viewers, wherever they live. For creators this means that some viewers in their channels may see different prices."

You can find out more about local subscriptions, Including how Twitch plans to support creators during the transition, over on the Twitch blog.