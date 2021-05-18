Blaseball dev The Game Band nets $3 million to expand its barmy fantasy league

Blaseball developer The Game Band has secured $3 million in seed funding to continue supporting and expanding the farcical browser-based fantasy league.

As reported by TechCrunch, the investment round was led by Makers Fund with backing from 1Up Ventures and Matthew Ball.

According to The Game Band, the cash will be used to pay the existing team "what they deserve for all the hard work they've put into Baseball," but will also facilitate new hires and future development plans.

"Blaseball isn’t yet sustainable, nor is it as great as we know it can be. Fortunately, we’ve found a fantastic partner to help us get there," said the studio. "The investment enables us to look to the future and plan out new projects without the fear of going under. I’m so proud of this team for creating an incredible game under enormous pressure, but I don’t want to us to face that kind of stress again in the future."

Blaseball will remain a free-to-play title following the investment, while The Game Band also confirmed the deal won't affect its status as an independent studio.