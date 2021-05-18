Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 18, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 18, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 18, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blaseball dev The Game Band nets $3 million to expand its barmy fantasy league

Blaseball dev The Game Band nets $3 million to expand its barmy fantasy league

May 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Blaseball developer The Game Band has secured $3 million in seed funding to continue supporting and expanding the farcical browser-based fantasy league.

As reported by TechCrunch, the investment round was led by Makers Fund with backing from 1Up Ventures and Matthew Ball. 

According to The Game Band, the cash will be used to pay the existing team "what they deserve for all the hard work they've put into Baseball," but will also facilitate new hires and future development plans. 

"Blaseball isn’t yet sustainable, nor is it as great as we know it can be. Fortunately, we’ve found a fantastic partner to help us get there," said the studio. "The investment enables us to look to the future and plan out new projects without the fear of going under. I’m so proud of this team for creating an incredible game under enormous pressure, but I don’t want to us to face that kind of stress again in the future."

Blaseball will remain a free-to-play title following the investment, while The Game Band also confirmed the deal won't affect its status as an independent studio.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[05.18.21]
3D Software Developer (Maya plugin)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.18.21]
Outsourcing Manager
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.18.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Sunday GmbH
Sunday GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[05.18.21]
Game Lead (m/w/d)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image