At GDC 2021, see how Sucker Punch worked to get Feudal Japan right in Ghost of Tsushima

May 18, 2021 | By Staff
Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima won rave reviews from critics last year for its in-depth and authentic approach to representing Feudal Japan, even though the game developer was mostly American.

At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th-23rd), Sucker Punch creative director and art director Jason Connell will be breaking down how the studio pulled that off.

In his talk, Connell will explain the team’s creative process to develop a new IP and discuss the new challenges the studio faced while re-creating feudal Japan.

He’ll also discuss the valuable input of cultural experts throughout production and touch on various forms of direction techniques used to find and ship the soul of the game experience.

This is your chance to learn about high-level cross-cultural collaboration works in the game industry! Register for GDC 2021 today and get the best pass on your price for this year’s show.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

