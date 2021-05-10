Get a job: Join Insomniac Games as a Character Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is recruiting its next Character Artist! Our character artists are responsible for creating models, textures, and materials for characters and other key assets. They work as part of the character team to bring our games to life.



Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

• Work closely with Lead Artist to maintain consistent style under the direction of the Art Director.

• Creates high-resolution models, low-resolution models, UV layouts, textures and materials for characters, weapons and props.

• Optimizes models and textures to ensure quality and performance.

• Integrates and checks character assets in context in the game to identify scale and design issues.

• Extensive knowledge of Maya, Zbrush and Substance Painter.

• Good knowledge of PBR (Physically based rendering)

• Uses advanced knowledge of human and animal anatomy to ensure that models achieve a high level of functionality and design aesthetics.

• Meets with other character artists to discuss style and technique and maintains visual consistency.

• Communicate with Rigging and Animation Departments to ensure models deform correctly and are functional.

• Actively participates in technical and artistic problem solving.

• Solves problems with visual design; fills in the gaps between concept art and modeling.

• Other duties may be required.

Education and/or Experience:

• Bachelors Degree (B.F.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Computer Skills:

• Solid understanding of Maya, Zbrush, Marvelous Designer and Substance Painter.

• Solid understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models

• Understanding of Photoshop, node-based shader networks and Substance Designer a plus

• Understanding of source control with Perforce or the equivalent

• Good knowledge of PBR (Physically based rendering)

Other Skills:

• Skilled at drawing, sculpting, and conceptualization skills with an ability to adapt to established styles

• Understanding of clean edge flow and best practices for modeling for animation performance

• Knowledge/ understanding of human and animal anatomy

• Strong traditional painting skills in both stylized and photorealistic styles

• Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules

• Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team

If this sounds like the opportunity you've been waiting for, please submit your portfolio, resume and application using the link provided. We look forward to reviewing your submission.

