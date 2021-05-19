Take-Two: Unexpected success The Outer Worlds is now a 'long-term franchise'

The Outer Worlds publisher Take-Two Interactive has suggested Obsidian's action-RPG performed better than expected, and said it will be throwing its weight behind the franchise moving forward.

During an earnings call (via Seeking Alpha), the company revealed The Outer Worlds has sold 3 million units since launching in October 2019, and noted the two DLC packs released by Obsidian have been "really very well received."

Take-Two president Karl Slatoff explained that success was something the company wasn't necessarily anticipating, and said the title is now being viewed as a "long-term franchise."

"Obviously we're incredibly pleased with Outer Worlds and everything that it's brought. It was -- I can't say that it was a complete surprise out of the gate, but it was certainly was something pleasant for us and a little bit unexpected," said Slatoff.

"We will be participating in the franchise and whatever the future holds for that franchise. So we feel really good about it. And we think that it's still building audience and this game itself has a lot of life left in it. And in the future -- we'll see what the future holds for it. But we do think it's a long-term franchise and it is certainly something that we're pleased with the results."

Take-Two recently reported its financial for the full-year ended March 31, 2021, and revealed 87 percent of its annual net revenue was pulled from digital sources.