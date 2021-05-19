Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
Take-Two sales deluge reveals Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 145 million copies

May 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Take-Two Interactive unleashed a torrent of sales figures during its recent earnings call for some of its biggest titles and new releases.

We already knew Grand Theft Auto V (and particularly GTA Online) was a big earner for the publisher, but now we know Rockstar's evergreen action title has sold over 145 million units since it launched way back in 2013.

A more recent effort from Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2, has surpassed 37 million sales worldwide, and according to Take-Two is continuing to "perform very well."

Looking elsewhere, Civilization VI has racked up 11 million sales over the past five years thanks in part to the success of the game's DLC-driven 'Frontier Pass.' Take-Two said the strategy title's daily active users have "grown steadily" since it hit shelves in 2016. 

In terms of more recent releases, PGA Tour 2K21 has topped 2 million sales since launching in August 2020. That performance has Take-Two "very excited about the growth potential" of the series, especially given the company recently entered into a long-term agreement with Tiger Woods to use his likeness and name in the franchise.

