Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Donâ€™t miss all the great Advocacy talks at GDC 2021

Donâ€™t miss all the great Advocacy talks at GDC 2021

May 19, 2021 | By Staff
May 19, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing, GDC

At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd) , you’ll get to see talks from a number of speakers in the Advocacy track, one of our most widely-available group of sessions that you can see no matter which type of pass you register with.

In the Advocacy track speakers address topics ranging from diversity, to censorship, to quality of life within the realm of social advocacy in the game industry.

Here’s a few of the topics speakers are discussing at our all-digital 2021 event:

Twitch’s Angela Hession will discuss how platforms can implement proper community safety guidelines and programs.

Developer Aubrey Scott will explain how character creators in games can be used to expand the types of gender expression players can interact with.

Professor Ricarda Winkelmann will present key concepts of climate science and give concrete examples, shows how they can inspire setting, storytelling and gameplay – not only in "serious" games but in all kinds of interactive fiction.

Thorny Games co-founder Kathryn Hymes will discuss developing games for users with aphasia.

And finally composers John Smith, Wilbert Roget, Jasmine Cooper, Akash Thakkar and audio director Caleb Epps will discuss their experience facing racial inequality in the world of game audio.

For more great Advocacy talks, be sure to check out the GDC 2021 schedule.

Want to see more? Register for GDC today, and get ready for a great week of Advocacy talks this July!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Harmonix Music Systems
Harmonix Music Systems — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[05.19.21]
Senior Producer (Remote Option)
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.19.21]
Art Outsource Producer
Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[05.19.21]
Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.18.21]
Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image