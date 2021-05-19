EA sets up new Seattle-based studio to take aim at an open-world action game

Electronic Arts has set up a mysterious new studio in Seattle, Washington to develop an equally mysterious open-world action-adventure game.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Kevin Stephens, the former VP and studio head of Middle-earth Shadow of War dev Monolith Productions, has signed on to lead the new and still unnamed studio.

"Kevin is an exceptionally talented game developer leader and we look forward to supporting him while he builds his team," reads a statement from EA studios chief Laura Miele. "As someone known for his open-world action-adventure games, we know players will be eagerly awaiting more details on this new studio and its projects."

While news of the new studio is now out in the world, EA leadership notes in that chat with GamesIndustry.biz that they intend to give Stephens ample time to ramp up the studio at his own pace and answer "foundational questions" surrounding size and a pace at which to eventually scale up.

This all makes the unnamed studio EA's second Seattle-based subsidiary after PopCap Games, though the possibility of a remote workforce for this latest creation hasn't been ruled out quite yet.