Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as an Art Outsource Producer

Location: Austin, Texas

Art Outsource Producer

Airship is currently seeking a skilled Producer to help manage our external outsource efforts across our projects. If you are highly organized, self-driven, and have an eye for detail, then Airship might be the place for you!

Expectation

This person will work closely with internal leads and external partners on a daily basis. This position requires a keen eye and attention to detail to ensure the quality of work coming in meets Airship standards. This person will maintain the schedule of all our outsourcing efforts and ensure that internal needs are met. This person will be responsible for delivering feedback to our outsourcing partners as well as all communication day to day.

Responsibilities

Work closely with the creative leads at Airship to ensure quality, feedback, and work delivered meet our standards.

Manage the requests, overall schedule, and delivery of concepts as needed by art and design.

Ensure assets from our external teams are meeting quality standards, as well preparing assets for implementation.

Maintain a concise schedule on delivery/implementation of assets and communicate changes effectively to internal and external teams.

Work closely with the internal art team to ensure consistent quality and delivery of content (both internally and externally).

Work effectively in a fast-paced development environment with ever shifting priorities and daily tasks.

Required

3+ years of experience in a Outsource Production role within the games industry.

Extensive knowledge and experience working with outsourcing, specifically 3D assets.

Familiarity with the tools, pipeline, and process surrounding creation of 3D assets.

Thorough understanding of the game development process.

Shipped at least 1 recent title.

Strong project management skills.

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills.

Experience tracking complex features and reporting crucial information in a succinct manner.

Ability to multitask and solve complex issues while meeting deadlines.

Expertise with Google Suite, MS Office, Slack, Asana, and Jira/Confluence.

Pluses

Shipped titles on PC and consoles.

Live Game Experience.

Passion for games.

Familiarity with Unreal Engine.

Adept at problem solving and cat herding.

Experience with administration for various task and bug tracking systems.

Strong foundation in traditional arts.

Proficiency with art tools of the trade (modeling software, Photoshop, etc)

About The ‘Ship

We are located in sunny, thriving Austin, Texas. If you have experience making games and want to work on compelling, creative multi-platform titles, this might be the place for you.

Our Benefits

Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision

Profit sharing

Generous PTO

401k plan

Relocation packages

Plus (when there’s not a pandemic)...

Office movie lunches

Snacks on snacks on snacks

A world-beating, custom-made board gaming table

MAME cabinet

How We Work

Autonomy through collaboration

We remove as many barriers as possible between you and productivity. We’ll ask you to be self-reliant and self-motivated, with the expectation that you talk frequently with your lead and teammates to keep everyone aligned.

Focused project management

We don’t manage just to manage. We’re building a system and process that is helpful, but not intrusive. If someone is asking you for a status update, it’s probably because they are working with you on the thing they are asking about, or are planning to use it.

Small team environment

Size is relative (especially in today’s dev world), but we’re all about direct interaction with teammates, experimenting with ideas and less bureaucracy.

Our Values

High Performance

Average will never be our target. We work hard to put the special sauce in each game we create, and this forms the core of our identity. It also pushes us to evolve. As we strive to be better together, we grow together.

Mutual Respect

We respect the time and extraordinary efforts of our employees by offering generous PTO, profit-sharing, WFH days (even pre-pandemic), and an understanding of personal circumstances. Making great games often takes a lot; we aim to give a lot in return, by committing to share our success with our team.

Approachability

Making something “fun” is inherently subjective, and can’t come without disagreement. We value being open, honest, and approachable. Respect breeds communication, and good communication means good games. If you aren’t approachable, in good times and bad, Airship isn’t for you.

Help Us Build It

We are still trying to achieve our goals, and probably always will be. We’re looking for thoughtful, creative folks to help us move the goalpost.

Due to the high volume of applicants we receive, we can’t reply to each individually. Only candidates in consideration for positions will be contacted. Thank you!

Interested? Apply now.

