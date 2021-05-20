Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Valheim has sold 6.8 million copies since Feb to become a 'franchise'

Valheim has sold 6.8 million copies since Feb to become a 'franchise'

May 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Viking-themed survival sim Valheim has sold 6.8 million copies since launching in early access on February 2, 2021.

Publisher Coffee Stain's parent company Embracer Group broke the news in its fiscal results, and said Iron Gate Studios' debut release is expected to sell another 1 million to 1.2 million copies before the end of the current fiscal quarter in June. 

Embracer explained the title "drove" its financial performance during the quarter, and said it's "intrigued by the prospects of what the franchise could become over the coming decade." 

"Coffee Stain had a record quarter heavily impacted by the massive success of the multi-payer survival game inspired by Viking culture, Valheim," said the company. "Iron Gate has created a truly amazing game and thanks to the massive support by gamers globally, Valheim has become one of the most successful releases on Steam ever."

