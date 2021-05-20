Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 20, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 20, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 20, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile dev Jam City is going public through a merger at a valuation of $1.2 billion

Mobile dev Jam City is going public through a merger at a valuation of $1.2 billion

May 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

American mobile game company Jam City is going public on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

The Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and Panda Pop developer explained it will become a publicly traded company though a merger with DPCM Capital Inc., and said the deal will include the acquisition of Montreal-based mobile publisher Ludia. 

Proceeds from the deal will be used to support future mergers, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives. The newly combined company will be known as Jam City Holdings and is expected to add around $115 million to its balance sheet. 

The current Jam City management team, including co-founder, president, and COO Josh Yguado and chairman and CEO Chris DeWolfe, will continue to lead the new iteration of Jam City post-merger. 

"We expect going public will provide us with a source of capital to accelerate our growth and advance our strategic priorities, while acquiring and teaming up with Ludia adds compelling new intellectual property and gaming genres to our catalog," commented DeWolfe.

The transaction is expected to close later this year and will require the approval from the stockholders of both Jam City and DPCM Capital.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.20.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.20.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[05.19.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[05.19.21]
Senior Test Automation Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image