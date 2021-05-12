Learn about the making of Genshin Impact's open world at GDC 2021

Genshin Impact didn’t just launch in 2020, it absolutely exploded in 2020, attracting millions of players across PC and mobile devices. And at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th-23rd), you’ll get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes of the hit game and learn how it was brought to life.

At the show, miHoYo CEO Haoyu Cai will discuss the game’s origins in his talk Genshin Impact: Crafting an Anime Style Open World.

He’ll be sharing some ideas behind the making Genshin Impact, including the game’s anime style, character/stage design, pipeline, and more!

