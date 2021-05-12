Get a job: Join Treyarch as a Senior Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Santa Monica, California or Vancouver, British Columbia

Your Mission

We are looking for a talented engineer with a passion for gameplay and a critical eye for game design to join our team in either Santa Monica, CA or Vancouver, BC. As a Senior Gameplay Engineer, you will be working closely with our Design team to bring innovative game features to life.

A Gameplay Engineer should be excellent at rapidly prototyping ideas and is capable of quickly turning a design specification from paper into a usable game system for further iteration. A successful Senior Gameplay Engineer will have an “eye” for gameplay and a knack for understanding how to deliver exciting features that millions of fans are going to love. A Senior Gameplay Engineer should be able to get quickly familiarized with existing codebases and be able to write elegant, high performing extensible code that works well within a collaborative environment.

What you’ll be doing:

Implement, debug and optimize major systems in C/C++ and other languages in the context of a large cross platform codebase

Spearhead development of innovative gameplay experiences

Contribute to game architecture and technical designs and postmortems

Perform data and code analysis to identify improvement opportunities

Provide mentorship to less experienced engineers

Player Profile

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum 5 years of industry experience in a Gameplay Engineering or similar position

Multiple shipped game titles for Senior level

Proficiency in C/C++

Proficiency in scripting language such Python, LUA or similar

Advanced knowledge of algorithms and data structures

Advanced optimization skills - code and data

Advanced debugging skills - comfortable debugging optimized builds in multithreaded and cross platform (networking) context.

Solid math skills – especially linear algebra and 3D vector math

Game knowledge and an understanding of the design principles behind games

Able to collaborate with other engineers as well as non-technical team members

Ability to work well in a fluid, changing environment as creative challenges evolve

B.S. in Computer Science or equivalent experience

And most importantly, a passion for making games

Extra Points:

Advanced programming specialty, such as low level network programming, High Level Shader Language (HLSL), SSE assembly, etc

Expertise and passion in one or more of the following areas: AI, User Interfaces, Animation, General Game-play

Previously shipped AAA titles

About Treyarch

Founded in 1996, Treyarch is an award-winning videogame studio, driven to create awesome games for the world to enjoy. It is an approach that has helped make the studio behind the Black Ops series an industry-leading developer. Call of Duty®: Black Ops, Call of Duty®: Black Ops II, Call of Duty®: Black Ops III, Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4, and the studio’s most recent release, Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War, have all gone on to break industry records. Additionally, Treyarch is the birthplace of fan favorite, Call of Duty’s Zombies.

Working at Treyarch means having the opportunity to work on some of the biggest videogames in the industry, all within a culture that values individual talent and the teams that bring games to life. We provide our teams with the cutting-edge development tools needed to make their most ambitious plans a reality, allowing for rapid iteration and the ability to create the kinds of memorable gameplay moments that are ultimately shared by millions of fans around the world. We also embrace challenges, knowing that together, we can overcome anything…and hopefully inspire a few new game developers along the way.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.