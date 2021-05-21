THQ parent Embracer held M&A talks with over 150 companies during the last quarter

THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group held merger and acquisition talks with over 150 companies during the last quarter alone.

The Swedish company has been hugely proactive when it comes to M&As in recent years, making a seemingly never-ending flurry of deals that included notable moves for Borderlands dev Gearbox, Saints Row and Dead Island publisher Koch Media, Metro developer 4A Games, and many more.

Embracer currently owns and operators 68 internal studios in total, and in its latest fiscal report indicated it intends to further strengthen that line-up.

"During the quarter, we have engaged with more than 150 companies about joining the Group, including larger companies that could form additional operating groups and have a significant impact on the Group as a whole," said the company.

"Currently, across the Group, we are in more than 20 late-stage talks. These include several signed exclusive letters of intent that would, if concluded, strengthen the operating groups and further improve the outlook of the Group."

Despite being in talks with a huge swathe of companies, Embracer described its M&A strategy as "prudent" and said it wouldn't be rushing into any transactions. "In M&A as in game development, quality comes first," concluded the company.