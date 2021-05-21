Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 21, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 21, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 21, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Snapchat's games have reached over 200 million users in two years

Snapchat's games have reached over 200 million users in two years

May 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Over 200 million players have tucked into games and apps called 'minis' on Snapchat over the past two years, according to platform owner Snap. 

As reported by VentureBeat, the company's Snap Games are now reaching around 30 million users each month. 

To help put that figure into context, Snapchat has around 500 million monthly active users, meaning just over 16 percent of users are playing games on the platform each month. 

Snapchat launched its Snap Games platform back in April 2019, partnering with developers such as Zynga and Spry Fox to bring social titles like Alphabet Hustle and Tiny Royale to the messaging service.

In December last year, the platform received another shot in the arm when Unity partnered with Snap to extend the reach of Unity Ads to Snapchat advertisers and bring Snap technology to game devs through the Snap Kit SDK.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto or Los Angeles, California, Ontario, Canada
[05.21.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games)
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.20.21]
Mid-Senior Gameplay Programmer
Grove Street Games
Grove Street Games — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[05.20.21]
Systems Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.20.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image