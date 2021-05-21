Snapchat's games have reached over 200 million users in two years

Over 200 million players have tucked into games and apps called 'minis' on Snapchat over the past two years, according to platform owner Snap.

As reported by VentureBeat, the company's Snap Games are now reaching around 30 million users each month.

To help put that figure into context, Snapchat has around 500 million monthly active users, meaning just over 16 percent of users are playing games on the platform each month.

Snapchat launched its Snap Games platform back in April 2019, partnering with developers such as Zynga and Spry Fox to bring social titles like Alphabet Hustle and Tiny Royale to the messaging service.

In December last year, the platform received another shot in the arm when Unity partnered with Snap to extend the reach of Unity Ads to Snapchat advertisers and bring Snap technology to game devs through the Snap Kit SDK.