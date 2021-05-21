Report: Netflix wants to hire game exec to create Apple Arcade-style service

Netflix wants to hire an executive to oversee a push into the video game industry, according to a new report from The Information (via GameWorldObserver).

The company is reportedly keen to grow beyond its movie and television streaming roots by making significant inroads into gaming, and is intent on hiring a seasoned video game exec to lead the charge.

An anonymous source has indicated Netflix has already begun talks with multiple candidates who are described as "veterans" in their field.

In terms of how its game vision will take shape, Netflix is apparently mulling over the idea of creating a bundle of games that would be similar to Apple's online game subscription, Apple Arcade. It also wants its video game offerings to be ad-free.

This wouldn't be the first time Netflix has flirted with video games, with the company having previously launched an interactive Black Mirror episode called 'Bandersnatch.' It also oversaw the release of Stranger Things 3: The Video Game with the help of developer BonusXP and worked with Telltale to bring Minecraft: Story Mode to its streaming service.