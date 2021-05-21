Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 21, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 21, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 21, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Netflix wants to hire game exec to create Apple Arcade-style service

Report: Netflix wants to hire game exec to create Apple Arcade-style service

May 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Netflix wants to hire an executive to oversee a push into the video game industry, according to a new report from The Information (via GameWorldObserver). 

The company is reportedly keen to grow beyond its movie and television streaming roots by making significant inroads into gaming, and is intent on hiring a seasoned video game exec to lead the charge. 

An anonymous source has indicated Netflix has already begun talks with multiple candidates who are described as "veterans" in their field.

In terms of how its game vision will take shape, Netflix is apparently mulling over the idea of creating a bundle of games that would be similar to Apple's online game subscription, Apple Arcade. It also wants its video game offerings to be ad-free. 

This wouldn't be the first time Netflix has flirted with video games, with the company having previously launched an interactive Black Mirror episode called 'Bandersnatch.' It also oversaw the release of Stranger Things 3: The Video Game with the help of developer BonusXP and worked with Telltale to bring Minecraft: Story Mode to its streaming service.

Related Jobs

Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[05.21.21]
UI/UX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.21.21]
UI/UX Department Head
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto or Los Angeles, California, Ontario, Canada
[05.21.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games)
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.20.21]
Mid-Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image