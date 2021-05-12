Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 21, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 21, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 21, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Jam out with some great sessions about video game music at GDC 2021

Jam out with some great sessions about video game music at GDC 2021

May 21, 2021 | By Staff
May 21, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Audio, GDC

Every year at Game Developers Conference, we’re lucky enough to feature a great selection of talks breaking down the scores and sounds behind your favorite video games.

This year’s all-digital show (running July 19th – 23rd) is no exception. We’re pleased to feature a number of great talks on the music behind the biggest games of the last year from a number of great veteran and newcomer GDC speakers!

Here’s a few you absolutely shouldn’t miss.

In Completely ReThinking the Music Process: Pathless Postmortem, composer Austin Wintory breaks down the process for scoring The Pathless.

Independent composer Ian Chen will break down best practices for composing for Chinese instruments in his session.

In her talk From Spyder to Sackboy: A Big Adventure in Interactive Music, returning speaker Winifred Philips will discuss her interactive design process in these two games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Andrew Buresh, Peter Scaturro, and Bill Hempstapat will give a talk on scoring the Samurai Epic Ghost of Tsushima

And last (but definitely not least), Guy Whitmore, Gareth Coker, Kristin Naigus, and David Peacock will share lessons from designing the music for Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

It’s a great batch of talks! And there’s more to see over on the full GDC schedule.

Register today for GDC 2021 and get the best price on your pass for this year’s show!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[05.21.21]
UI/UX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.21.21]
UI/UX Department Head
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto or Los Angeles, California, Ontario, Canada
[05.21.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games)
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.20.21]
Mid-Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image