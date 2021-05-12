Jam out with some great sessions about video game music at GDC 2021

Every year at Game Developers Conference, we’re lucky enough to feature a great selection of talks breaking down the scores and sounds behind your favorite video games.

This year’s all-digital show (running July 19th – 23rd) is no exception. We’re pleased to feature a number of great talks on the music behind the biggest games of the last year from a number of great veteran and newcomer GDC speakers!

Here’s a few you absolutely shouldn’t miss.

In Completely ReThinking the Music Process: Pathless Postmortem, composer Austin Wintory breaks down the process for scoring The Pathless.

Independent composer Ian Chen will break down best practices for composing for Chinese instruments in his session.

In her talk From Spyder to Sackboy: A Big Adventure in Interactive Music, returning speaker Winifred Philips will discuss her interactive design process in these two games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Andrew Buresh, Peter Scaturro, and Bill Hempstapat will give a talk on scoring the Samurai Epic Ghost of Tsushima

And last (but definitely not least), Guy Whitmore, Gareth Coker, Kristin Naigus, and David Peacock will share lessons from designing the music for Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

It’s a great batch of talks! And there’s more to see over on the full GDC schedule.

