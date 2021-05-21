Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 21, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 21, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 21, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Burnout, release drought have Blizzard facing down dev departures

Burnout, release drought have Blizzard facing down dev departures

May 21, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
May 21, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

“It feels like the company is just bleeding and taking punches, and realistically, the only thing that is gonna stop that is shipping Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2."

- One anonymous Blizzard dev reflects on how a lull in releases has impacted studio morale.

Overwatch developer Blizzard has endured a string of high-profile departures over the last few years as developers opt to end their sometimes decades-long stints at the company for greener (and often indie-r) pastures.

Those exits, which have so far included big names like Jeff Kaplan and co-founders Mike Morhaime and Frank Pearce, are what prompted a recent story from IGN exploring why Blizzard seems to be enduring a developer exodus, and how devs still at the company are navigating the regular loss of team cornerstones.

The full story, found here, is a long but worthwhile read. It captures the experiences of several developers, including recent departures and those still at the studio, in order to explore why the last few years have been difficult for both individual devs and Blizzard as a whole.

Those high-profile departures mentioned earlier on only contribute to those issues, with one anonymous source noting that it's easier to talk developers into leaving for other opportunities when "the narrative is like, this place is going downhill."

For some, morale has been hurt by a years-long dry spell of new releases. Blizzard's last major release was Overwatch back in 2016. In the years since, developers at Blizzard have endured project cancellations, reduced bonuses as player numbers decline, and an overall air of uncertainty surrounding the future.

“It feels like the company is just bleeding and taking punches, and realistically, the only thing that is gonna stop that is shipping Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2,” another anonymous Blizzard source tells IGN.

“We talk all the time about like, ‘We really kinda messed up long-term planning, you know? Our release slates and things like that,'" they continue. "If you look at how long the games take to make, and Diablo 4 and Overwatch are probably shaping up to ship roughly around the same time or in successive years, it is hard to imagine this not happening again to Blizzard.”

The full story, including insight from many more developers, can be found on IGN.

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.20.21]
Mid-Senior Gameplay Programmer
Grove Street Games
Grove Street Games — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[05.20.21]
Systems Engineer
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[05.19.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[05.19.21]
Senior Test Automation Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image