Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

UK retailer GAME has sold Insomnia Gaming Festival organizer Player1 Events

UK retailer GAME has sold Insomnia Gaming Festival organizer Player1 Events

May 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

UK video game retailer GAME has sold Insomnia Gaming Festival organizer Player1 Events to private equity firm Supernova Capital for an undisclosed fee. 

All existing Player1 Events staff will be retained as a part of the deal, with Supernova keen to host an Insomnia event later this year. The company is also planning future events in the UK and internationally throughout 2022 and beyond.

Insomnia founder Craig Fletcher has been hired by Supernova to oversee the relaunch, and will be leading Insomnia operations post-acquisition while also serving on the Supernova executive team. 

GAME initially purchased Insomnia as part of a £20 million ($30.1 million) deal for event company Multiplay back in 2015. At the time, the retail chain said the acquisition would allow it to break into the rapidly growing world of live events and esports." 

In the years since, however, GAME has struggled to navigate what it has previously described as a "challenging retail market," resulting in the company closing an number of stores, including at least 27 locations at the beginning of 2020.

Related Jobs

HakJak Studios
HakJak Studios — Boise, Idaho, United States
[05.24.21]
Unity Generalist / Senior Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.24.21]
Senior Mobile Game Developer - Unity - New F2P Mobile Game - InnoGames
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.21.21]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.21.21]
Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image